WINNEBAGO TRIBE REINSTATES INDOOR MASK MANDATE

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA HAS REINSTATED A MASK MANDATE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOR ALL INDOOR PUBLIC BUILDINGS ON THE WINNEBAGO RESERVATION.

EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK TO ENTER A PUBLIC BUILDING OR BUSINESS IN WINNEBAGO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

IT DOES NOT APPLY TO OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, SUCH AS THIS WEEKEND’S 155TH ANNUAL HOMECOMING CELEBRATION, BUT THOSE ATTENDING ARE ASKED TO BRING PROOF THAT THEY HAVE BEEN VACCINATED.

AS OF MONDAY THE TWELVE CLANS UNITY HOSPITAL REPORTED 12 ACTIVE COVID CASES IN WINNEBAGO WITH 6 HOUSEHOLDS IN QUARANTINE

THEY RECOMMENDED THAT ALL WINNEBAGO COMMUNITY AND TRIBAL MEMBERS WHO ARE 12 YEARS AND OLDER GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE.