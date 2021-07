WARRIOR HOTEL EARNS TRIPLE A FOUR STAR RATING

SIOUX CITY’S WARRIOR HOTEL HAS RECEIVED THE AAA’S PRESTIGIOUS FOUR DIAMOND HOTEL RATING, WHICH IS ONE OF THE MOST RESPECTED TRADEMARKS IN THE TRAVEL INDUSTRY.

THE 148-ROOM DOWNTOWN WARRIOR HOTEL IS LISTED IN THE NATIONAL REGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES, AND WAS BUILT IN THE 1930’S.

THE WARRIOR WAS RENOVATED AND RESTORED BY RESTORATION ST. LOUIS.

THE WARRIOR IS ONLY THE SECOND HOTEL IN THE TRI-STATE REGION TO EARN THIS COVETED STATUS.

THE HOTEL IS ALSO OPENING ITS CROWN ROOFTOP BAR THIS THURSDAY ON THE 11TH FLOOR WITH A PANORAMIC VIEW OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.