SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN I-29 HEAD ON CRASH

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR HIS ALLEGED ROLE IN A MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE-29.

24-YEAR-OLD EDUARDO GUERRERO-SANCHEZ IS CHARGED WITH SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE, O-W-I, NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY GUERRERO-SANCHEZ WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 AND COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH ANOTHER VEHICLE,

THE WOMAN DRIVING THE VEHICLE THAT WAS STRUCK SUSTAINED BROKEN RIBS AND MULTIPLE CUTS AND BRUISES.

HER JUVENILE DAUGHTER SUFFERED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES INCLUDING A BROKEN BACK AND FEMUR, PLUS A CUT WRIST WHICH SEVERED VEINS AND TENDONS.

A WOMAN DRIVING A THIRD VEHICLE REAR-ENDED ANOTHER VEHICLE AND SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES INCLUDING A SHATTERED ANKLE AND A SPRAINED ANKLE, PLUS CUTS AND BRUISES.

POLICE REPORTS STATE GUERRERO-SANCHEZ WAS VISIBLY INTOXICATED AND TESTED OVER THE LEGAL LIMIT AND ADMITTED TO CONSUMING MULTIPLE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.

HE SUSTAINED A NECK FRACTURE AND CUTS AND BRUISES.

GUERRERO-SANCHEZ IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.