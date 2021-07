LE MARS BIKE POSTER SPOTLIGHTS MAYOR & SAFETY DO’S & DON’TS

BIKE RIDERS FROM ACROSS AMERICA WILL BE COMING TO LE MARS THIS WEEKEND FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

THE LOCAL RIDE RIGHT ASSOCIATION IS PROMOTING BICYCLE SAFETY FEATURING POSTERS PLACED IN LE MARS BUSINESSES.

COMMITTEE MEMBER MARK STURGEON SAYS THE POSTER HAS A TONGUE IN CHEEK PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE INVOLVING MAYOR DICK KIRCHOFF NOT FOLLOWING SAFETY RULES:

THE POSTER WITH MAYOR KIRCHOFF AND BIKE RIDER DANI HURT SAYS “DON’T BE A DICK, INSTEAD BE A DANI”

KIRCHOFF IS ILLUSTRATED DOING THINGS A BIKE RIDER SHOULDN’T DO WHILE RIDING WHILE HURT IS SHOWN DOING THE CORRECT THINGS SUCH AS WEARING A HELMET AND USING PROPER HAND SIGNALS,

STURGEON SAYS THE POSTERS ARE A POPULAR ITEM IN LE MARS:

STURGEON SAYS THE RIDE RIGHT ASSOCIATION WILL ALSO BE VISIBLE DURING THE KICKOFF LEADING UP TO RAGBRAI:

THAT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT THE UPTOWN EVENTS CENTER, NEXT TO THE IOWA BBQ AND HARDWARE HANK STORE IN LE MARS.