Koolstra Returns to Coaching Heelan Girls

Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan High School’s Head Girls Basketball Coach for 11 years, who stepped away from coaching this past school year, has returned to coach at Heelan.

In Koolstra’s first season in 2010 as the head coach of the Bishop Heelan girls’ basketball program, the Crusaders went on to win the state title.

Ten seasons later, Koolstra helped lead the Crusaders to a state title again, the second during his tenure.

The Crusaders went 22-4 in the 2020 state title season and graduated all five starters.

Koolstra replaces Jay Wright who coached girls for the 2020-21 season but recently accepted the Heelan position of co-athletic director with Andy Foster.