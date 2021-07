JURY SELECTION WILL RESUME WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 36-YEAR-OLD RODERICK BANKS.

BANKS IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SOLOMON BLACKBIRD IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET LAST NOVEMBER 1ST.

POLICE SAY THE MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING MAY HAVE BEEN RELATED TO A DRUG DEAL BETWEEN THE TWO MEN.

BANKS WAS ARRESTED IN ALABAMA LAST MONTH AND EXTRADITED TO SIOUX CITY.

JUDGE ROGER SAILER IS PRESIDING OVER THE CASE IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.