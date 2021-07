IBP ICE CENTER TO UNDERGO RENOVATIONS

PLANS FOR A MAJOR RENOVATION OF SIOUX CITY’S IBP ICE CENTER WERE ANNOUNCED TUESDAY EVENING.

KIRK LUKEHART IS CHAIRMAN OF THE FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN THAT IS ALREADY UNDERWAY:

ICE1 OC…….. THE IBP ICE CENTER. :20

LUKEHART LED THE ORIGINAL INITIATIVE TO BUILD THE FACILITY IN 1997.

AS YOUTH HOCKEY HAS GROWN IN SIOUX CITY, HE SAYS IT’S NOW TIME TO EXPAND AND ADD ON, INCLUDING A GIRL’S LOCKER ROOM:

ICE2 OC………TO HANDLE IT. :27

THE YOUTH HOCKEY PROGRAM HAS GROWN FROM 150 TO 240 SKATERS.

ONE OF THE EARLY SKATERS WAS JESSE MONELL, WHO WENT FROM PLAYING YOUTH HOCKEY TO BECOMING A SIOUX CITY MUSKETEER, AND NOW COACHES THE SIOUX CITY METROS HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY TEAM:

ICE3 OC………..SPORT OF HOCKEY. :24

ANYONE WISHING TO DONATE TO THE PROJECT CAN FIND INFORMATION ONLINE AT SIOUX CITY HOCKEY DOT COM.

THE GOAL IS TO START THE IMPROVEMENTS NEXT SPRING.