AUTHORITIES SEARCH MISSOURI RIVER FOR MAN WHO REPORTEDLY JUMPED IN

AUTHORITIES FROM IOWA AND NEBRASKA SUSPENDED THEIR SEARCH TUESDAY EVENING FOR A MAN WHO REPORTEDLY JUMPED FROM NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER.IN THE NOON HOUR TUESDAY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS A WITNESS SAW THE MAN, WHO WAS WEARING A WHITE T-SHIRT IN JEANS, WALKING ON THE TRAIN BRIDGE AND THEN CLIMB OFF NEAR THE IOWA SIDE AND JUMP INTO THE RIVER.

A PAIR OF SHOES WAS RECOVERED FROM THE WATER BY AUTHORITIES.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE LAUNCHED A PAIR OF SEARCH BOATS AND A DRONE; AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY ALSO LAUNCHED A SEARCH BOAT TO TRY AND LOCATE THE PERSON.

LOCAL POLICE HAVE NO REPORTS OF A MISSING PERSON MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION OF THE INDIVIDUAL AT THIS TIME.

Photo from CBS-14