AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MALE SUSPECT WANTED FOR A SUNDAY NIGHT STABBING IN SGT. BLUFF THAT LEFT A MALE VICTIM INJURED.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 11:30 P.M. AT A HOME ON PORT NEAL ROAD.

THE MASKED SUSPECT ENTERED THROUGH A WINDOW OF THE HOME AND ASSAULTED THE MALE VICTIM, STABBING HIM SEVERAL TIMES.

ANOTHER PERSON IN THE HOME WAS NOT INJURED.

THE SUSPECT FLED AND THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.