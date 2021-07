NOEM SPEAKS TO IOWA CONSERVATIVES

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE TO OVER A THOUSAND CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVES AT A DAY-LONG SUMMIT IN DES MOINES ON FRIDAY.

NOEM SHARED PIECES OF HER BIOGRAPHY WITH THE CROWD, INCLUDING GROWING UP ON A FARM AND TALKED ABOUT HER NEW GRANDDAUGHTER:

NOEM ACKNOWLEDGED THE FIRST TIME MANY IOWANS HEARD HER NAME WAS AS SHE WAS CRITICIZED FOR NOT CLOSING ANY BUSINESSES OR IMPLEMENTING LOCK DOWNS DURING THE PANDEMIC.

NOEM EMPHASIZED THAT SHE DID NOT CLOSE A SINGLE BUSINESS.IN SOUTH DAKOTA:

NOEM HAS SAID SHE IS NOT PLANNING TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, BUT SHE AS WELL AS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO WERE ALL BILLED AS CANDIDATES OF THE FUTURE BY THE FAMILY LEADER — THE GROUP THAT ORGANIZED FRIDAY’S EVENT.