NEBRASKA AVERAGED A TRAFFIC FATALITY PER DAY IN JUNE

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE THIS YEAR, THIRTY PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS, AN AVERAGE OF ONE A DAY.

THE D-O-T SAYS THE 30 FATALITIES OCCURRED IN 22 FATAL CRASHES WITH TEN OF THE TWENTY-SIX VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED NOT USING A SEATBELT.

TWENTY-NINE OF THE FATALITIES WERE IN RURAL LOCATIONS WITH FOUR ON THE INTERSTATE, NINETEEN ON OTHER HIGHWAYS, AND SEVEN ON LOCAL ROADS.

TWO OF THE FATALITIES WERE MOTORCYCLISTS AND TWO OTHERS PEDESTRIANS.

ONLY 27 OF THE 94 TOTAL NEBRASKA FATALITIES IN 2021 WERE USING SEATBELTS.