THE IMPACT OF THE NORTHERN PLAIN’S DROUGHT IS REFLECTED IN THE FALLING LEVELS OF THE MISSOURI RIVER RESERVOIRS.

MIKE SWENSON WITH THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS THE SYSTEM WATER STORAGE CONTINUES TO DECREASE:

SWENSON SAYS SYSTEM RELEASES THROUGH GAVINS POINT DAM WILL REMAIN STEADY FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS;

SWENSON SAYS THEY PREDICT TOTAL RUNOFF INTO THE SYSTEM THIS YEAR TO BE ABOUT SIXTY PERCENT OF NORMAL.

Jerry Oster WNAX