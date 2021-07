LENNON REFLECTS ON STRUGGLE TO EXPOSE SEXUAL ABUSE BY PRIESTS

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SURVIVORS NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS KNOWN AS “SNAP” HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM THE SUPPORT GROUP FOR VICTIMS OF CLERGY ABUSE,

TIM LENNON IS LEAVING HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER SERVING THE PAST THREE YEARS AND ALSO TEN YEARS AS A BOARD MEMBER;

LENNON WAS A VICTIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE AT AGE 12 FROM A PRIEST IN THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE:

HIS AND OTHERS EFFORTS LED THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO EVENTUALLY RELEASE NAMES OF PRIESTS THEY REFERRED TO “CREDIBLY ACCUSED”.

LENNON SAYS IT TOOK INVESTIGATIONS BY STATE ATTORNEY’S GENERAL TO FORCE THE CHURCH TO ADMIT THE YEARS OF WRONGDOING;

LENNON SAYS THE LAWS REGARDING THE ABUSE HE AND OTHERS WENT THROUGH NEED TO BE STRENGTHENED AND CHANGED:

LENNON WILL CONTINUE HIS VOLUNTEER WORK WITH SNAP AS A LOCAL VOLUNTEER IN TUCSON, ARIZONA, AND WILL ALSO SERVE AS SNAP’S PRESIDENT EMERITUS.

