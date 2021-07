IOWA D-O-T WARNS OF SCAM

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DRIVER’S LICENSE AND IDENTIFICATION SERVICES BUREAU IS WARNING PEOPLE ABOUT A TEXT MESSAGE SCAM BEING SENT TO IOWANS.

THE TEXT ASKS TO CONFIRM INFORMATION RELATED TO YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE OR DRIVING RECORD.

THE MESSAGES ARE MISLEADING AND ARE NOT COMING FROM THE IOWA D-O-T.

THE ONLY TIME THE IOWA D-O-T WILL SEND YOU A TEXT MESSAGE RELATED TO YOUR DRIVER’S LICENSE IS TO CONFIRM AN APPOINTMENT YOU HAVE SCHEDULED AND IT WILL NOT CONTAIN LINKS.

THE IOWA D-O-T TEXT MESSAGE IS SIMPLY A REMINDER AND DOES NOT REQUIRE YOU TO TAKE ANY ACTION TO CONFIRM YOUR APPOINTMENT ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE.