BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 19TH, INBOUND TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED AT THE INTERSECTION OF DAKOTA DUNES BLVD AND SIOUX POINT ROAD AT THE TRAFFIC SIGNAL.

TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED DOWN THE SOUTHBOUND I-29 ON RAMP TO COURTYARD DRIVE. OUTBOUND TRAFFIC WILL NOT BE AFFECTED.

THE PROJECT SHOULD TAKE 5 TO 8 WORKING DAYS BARRING COMPLICATIONS AND WEATHER.