REYNOLDS RAILS AGAINST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AT FAMILY LEADER CONFERENCE

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS URGING CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIANS TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST DEMOCRATS IN POWER IN WASHINGTON.

FAML1 OC…….BREAKING THIS COUNTRY. :12

REYNOLDS WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FRIDAY MORNING AT THE DAY-LONG LEADERSHIP SUMMIT HOSTED BY THE FAMILY LEADER.

SHE ACCUSED PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ADMINISTRATION OF PURSUING A RADICAL SOCIAL AGENDA BACKED BY LIBERAL ACTIVISTS AND CORPORATIONS.

FAML2 OC…….FOR OUR COUNTRY. :16

REYNOLDS WAS CHEERED REPEATEDLY, BUT THE LOUDEST CHEERS WERE FOR STATE LAWS SHE APPROVED THIS YEAR, INCLUDING ONE THAT REQUIRES SCHOOLS TO START THE DAY BY LEADING STUDENTS IN THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

FAML3 OC…….RACIST OR SEXIST.” (APPLAUSE FADE) :17

THREE POSSIBLE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES — FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO, SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE — WERE ALSO SCHEDULED TO SPEAK AT THE EVENT.

