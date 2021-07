PENCE KEYNOTES FEENSTRA & FAMILY LEADER EVENTS

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYS THE TIME HAS COME FOR REPUBLICANS TO PUSH BACK AGAINST DEMOCRATS IN CONTROL OF CONGRESS AND THE WHITE HOUSE.

PENCE WAS INTRODUCED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER FRIDAY AT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S FUNDRAISER IN SIOUX CENTER.

PENCE8 OC…….FOR OUR COUNTRY. :08

PENCE, WHO WAS ASKED BY TRUMP TO LEAD THE ADMINISTRATION’S PANDEMIC RESPONSE, TOUTED THE OUTCOME OF OPERATION WARP SPEED.

PENCE9 OC………THIS TRIAL. :22

THE EVENT WAS A FUNDRAISER FOR FEENSTRA’S BID FOR A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE

PENCE WAS ALSO FRIDAY’S CLOSING SPEAKER AT THE FAMILY LEADER’S DAY-LONG SUMMIT IN DES MOINES.