LENNON STEPS DOWN AS PRESIDENT OF “SNAP”

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SURVIVORS NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS KNOWN AS “SNAP” HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM THE SUPPORT GROUP FOR VICTIMS OF CLERGY ABUSE,

TIM LENNON IS LEAVING HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER SERVING THE PAST THREE YEARS.

LENNON JOINED SNAP OVER TEN YEARS AGO AND SAYS HE WILL NOW SPEND TIME VISITING HIS TWIN DAUGHTERS, TRAVELING, AND WRITING.

HE HELPED CREATE A WORLDWIDE, SURVIVOR-LED PEER ORGANIZATION OF 30-THOUSAND SURVIVORS AND SUPPORTERS.

LENNON WILL CONTINUE HIS VOLUNTEER WORK WITH SNAP AS A LOCAL VOLUNTEER LEADER IN TUCSON, ARIZONA, AND WILL ALSO SERVE AS SNAP’S PRESIDENT EMERITUS.

HE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY INCOMING PRESIDENT SHAUN DOUGHERTY, WHO WAS ELECTED AT SNAP’S JUNE BOARD MEETING.