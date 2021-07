JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO RE-OPEN MOLLIE TIBBETTS DEATH INVESTIGATION

JUDGE JOEL YATES HAS DENIED A REQUEST BY THE ATTORNEYS REPRESENTING THE MAN FOUND GUILTY OF KILLING MOLLIE TIBBETTS TO RE-OPEN THE INVESTIGATION.

YATES DENIED THE DEFENDANT’S MOTION CLAIMING THERE WAS NEW EVIDENCE THAT COULD SHOW OTHER PEOPLE WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MURDER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT IN BROOKLYN, IOWA.

YATES’S RULING SAID ALLEGATIONS RELATING TO A SEX TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION INVOLVING JAMES LOWE OR ANY OTHERS WAS OVERLY BROAD AND LACKING A NEXUS TO THE DEFENDANT.

HE RULED IT WAS DIFFICULT FOR THE COURT TO SEE HOW THE GREAT DEAL OF THAT INFORMATION COULD BE RELEVANT TO THE DEFENDANT, TIBBETTS OR THE MOTION FOR A NEW TRIAL, AND EXAMINATION OF THOSE INVESTIGATIONS WOULD

BE NOTHING MORE THAN A FISHING EXPEDITION.

A HEARING ON THE DEFENDANT’S MOTION FOR A NEW TRIAL AND MOTION IN ARREST OF JUDGMENT SHALL PROCEED ON JULY 27TH AS SCHEDULED.