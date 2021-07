IOWA JOBLESS RATE INCHES UP

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED BY A TENTH OF A POINT TO FOUR PERCENT IN JUNE.

EMPLOYERS ADDED 39-HUNDRED JOBS LAST MONTH WITH THE PRIVATE SECTOR GAINING 13-HUNDRED JOBS IN LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY AND TRADE AND TRANSPORTATION WHILE GOVERNMENT ADDED 26-HUNDRED POSITIONS.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF IOWANS WORKING WENT UP BY 38-HUNDRED AND 24-HUNDRED UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE ARE SEARCHING FOR JOBS.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THE OVERALL TRENDS ARE POSITIVE INCLUDING THE REGULAR INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF IOWANS WORKING AND LOOKING FOR WORK.

TOWNSEND SAYS THERE ARE MORE THAN 70-THOUSAND JOB OPENINGS IN THE STATE.