IOWA CASINOS REPORT RECORD GROSS REVENUES FOR PAST YEAR

IOWA’S STATE-LICENSED CASINOS SAW A POST-PANDEMIC SURGE AND SET A RECORD FOR THE FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDED IN JUNE.

RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS GROSS REVENUE WAS MORE THAN ONE-POINT-FIVE BILLION DOLLARS, THEIR HIGHEST TO DATE,

HE SAYS WITH MANY ENTERTAINMENT VENUES STILL CLOSED, PEOPLE VISITED ONE OF THE 19 CASINOS:

THE GROSS REVENUE IS 412 MILLION DOLLARS MORE THAN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR, AND ATTENDANCE WAS UP BY MORE THAN 860-THOUSAND COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR WHEN THERE WERE PANDEMIC SHUTDOWNS.

OHORILKO BELIEVES THE POST-PANDEMIC SURGE IS NOT A NEW UPWARD TREND.

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S GROSS REVENUES IMPROVED TO JUST OVER $87-MILLION DOLLARS FOR THIS FISCAL YEAR COMPARED TO 61.1 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2020.