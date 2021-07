FORMER VP PENCE RETURNS TO IOWA FRIDAY

SEVERAL REPUBLICANS WITH HIGH NATIONAL PROFILES WILL SPEAK TODAY (FRIDAY) AT THE FAMILY LEADER’S ANNUAL SUMMIT IN DES MOINES.

SOME OF THOSE SPEAKERS COULD WIND UP RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.

TAKING THE PODIUM WILL BE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO, ALONG WITH SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM.

FAMILY LEADER PRESIDENT BOB VANDER PLAATS SAYS PENCE, POMPEO AND NOEM WERE INVITED BECAUSE THEY HAVE SPENT LESS TIME COMMUNICATING WITH IOWA EVANGELICAL VOTERS.

PENCE IS ALSO SPEAKING AT A FUNDRAISER FOR CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IN SIOUX CENTER THIS AFTERNOON.