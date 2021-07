CEREMONIES HONOR NATIVE CHILDREN REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES

A CARAVAN WITH THE REMAINS OF NINE NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN WHO DIED OVER A CENTURY AGO AT A PENNSYLVANIA BOARDING SCHOOL MADE ITS WAY THROUGH TAMA AND SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

A MEMORIAL WAS HELD AT WAR EAGLE’S GRAVE THURSDAY NIGHT AND A PRAYER SERVICE TOOK PLACE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FRIDAY MORNING.

THE NINE CHILDREN, FROM THE SIOUX TRIBE, WERE AMONG HUNDREDS OF NATIVE AMERICANS FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES AND SENT TO THE SCHOOL WHERE THEIR HAIR WAS CUT, THEIR NAMES WERE CHANGED AND THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR SPEAKING IN THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE.

YOLANDA PUSHETONEQUA OF THE MESKWAKI TRIBE SAYS THEIR SETTLEMENT WAS HONORED TO BE A STOPPING POINT, CONSIDERING THE SIOUX AND THE MESKWAKI WEREN’T ALWAYS ALLIES:



PUSHETONEQUA SAYS IT WAS A TIME OF INTERGENERATIONAL HEALING.



JENNA THOMAS HAS A FAMILY CONNECTION TO THE ROSEBUD SIOUX AND SAYS HER FAMILY KNEW OF CHILDREN WHO DIED AT GOVERNMENT-RUN BOARDING SCHOOLS, BUT NEVER WHAT HAPPENED TO SOME OF THEM.



THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE HOSTED THE CEREMONY IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING FOR RELATIVES OF THE NINE BOARDING SCHOOL STUDENTS, WHO DIED BETWEEN 1890 AND 1910.

THE INDIAN INDUSTRIAL SCHOOL IN CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, WAS CLOSED IN 1918.

FOLLOWING THE PRAYER SERVICE A POLICE ESCORT LED THE CARAVAN, WHICH INCLUDED 50 MOTORCYCLES, FROM SIOUX CITY OVER THE VETS BRIDGE INTO SOUTH SIOUX CITY, WHERE THEY HEADED FOR A CEREMONY IN NIOBRARA, NEBRASKA.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story