WARHORSE GAMING ANNOUNCES NORFOLK RACE TRACK & CASINO PROJECT

HORSE RACING AND CASINO STYLE GAMING ARE PLANNED FOR NORFOLK, NEBRASKA.

WARHORSE GAMING PLANS TO CONSTRUCT A FIVE FURLONG HORSE RACING TRACK AND EVENTUAL GAMING FACILITY AT THE DEVENT CENTER IN NORFOLK.

LANCE MORGAN, CEO OF HO-CHUNK, INC.,THE PARENT COMPANY OF WARHORSE, SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING AT DEVELOPING A PROJECT IN NORFOLK FOR OVER FOUR YEARS:

WARHORSE REPRESENTATIVES WILL APPEAR BEFORE THE NEBRASKA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION FRIDAY TO OFFICIALLY APPLY FOR A RACING LICENSE AHEAD OF BREAKING GROUND ON CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW TRACK AND REVAMPING OF THE CURRENT STRUCTURES:

WARHORSE NORFOLK IS ANTICIPATED TO CONTRIBUTE ROUGHLY $2.1 MILLION IN ANNUAL TAX REVENUE TO NORFOLK AND MADISON COUNTY AND EMPLOY ROUGHLY 250 INDIVIDUALS.

THEY PLAN TO HAVE NEARLY 500 GAMING POSITIONS AND A SPORTS BOOK,

THE STATE’S PROPERTY TAX RELIEF FUND COULD SEE AN INCREASE OF AS MUCH AS $8.4 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM THE FUTURE NORFOLK CASINO.

WARHORSE GAMING ANTICIPATES CONSTRUCTION ON THE TRACK AND FACILITY COULD BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR, WITH FULL OPERATIONS BEGINNING IN THE SPRING OF 2022.