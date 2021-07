JAIL PROBLEMS CONTINUE IN CLAY COUNTY S.D.

BACK IN JUNE, VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA DEFEATED A FORTY-ONE-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND ISSUE THAT WOULD HAVE FUNDED A NEW COURTHOUSE, JAIL, AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

CLAY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS PASSED A PROPERTY TAX OPT OUT THIS WEEK.

CHAIRMAN TRAVIS MOCKLER SAYS IT’S RELATED TO THE DEFEAT OF THE JAIL BOND ISSUE;

CLAY COUNTY PRISONERS ARE NOW BEING HOUSED IN THE UNION COUNTY JAIL IN ELK POINT.

MOCKLER SAYS IT’S A SHORT TERM FIX:

MOCKLER SAYS THEY ARE STILL WORKING ON PLANS FOR A STAND ALONE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL;

MOCKLER SAYS THEY ARE IN THE EARLY STAGES OF FINDING A LOCATION FOR THE NEW COUNTY FACILITIES

Jerry Oster WNAX