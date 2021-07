IOWA HOUSE MEMBERS PUSH YEAR ROUND E-15 BILL

A BILL INTRODUCED BY THE BIOFUELS CAUCUS IN THE U-S HOUSE WOULD OVERTURN A FEDERAL COURT RULING AND ALLOW YEAR-ROUND SALES OF E-15 AND HIGHER BLENDS OF ETHANOL.

IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE CO-CHAIRS THE CAUCUS AND SAYS THEY ARE GOING TO GET LANGUAGE CHANGED AND CODIFIED, SO THAT THEY DON’T SEE ANY MORE OF THESE COURT DECISIONS BASED OFF OF OLD INFORMATION.

AXNE SAYS ADVERSE COURT RULINGS THAT DERAILED YEAR-ROUND E-15 SALES ARE BASED ON INFORMATION THAT’S FOUR DECADES OLD.

FELLOW IOWA REPRESENTATIVES ASHLEY HINSON, MARIANETTE MILLER-MEEKS AND RANDY FEENSTRA ARE CO-SPONSORING THE MEASURE.