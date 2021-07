IOWA AVERAGE GAS PRICE HITS $3 A GALLON

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN SIX YEARS THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF REGULAR GAS IN IOWA HAS HIT $3 DOLLARS.

THAT’S UP 14 CENTS FROM A MONTH AGO AND 90 CENTS FROM THIS TIME LAST YEAR.

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A, THE PRICE DOES REMAIN 15 CENTS BELOW THE NATIONAL AVERAGE OF $3.16.

THE LAST TIME IOWA MOTORISTS PAID A STATEWIDE AVERAGE OF $3 FOR GAS WAS NOVEMBER 7TH OF 2014.

FUEL PRICES HAVE MOVED HIGHER AS THE COST OF CRUDE OIL HAS JUMPED, TRADING ABOVE $76, A LEVEL ALSO NOT SEEN SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2014.

THE PRICE FOR A BARREL OF OIL TODAY (THURSDAY) WAS JUST ABOVE $72.60, BRINGING SOME HOPE THAT PRICES AT THE PUMP MAY SOON PEAK.