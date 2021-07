ERNST SLAMS QUICK WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST IS SLAMMING PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S QUICK WITHDRAWAL OF TROOPS FROM AFGHANISTAN.

THE REPUBLICAN IS A COMBAT VETERAN AND SAYS BIDEN IS HAPHAZARDLY WITHDRAWING TROOPS WITH NO PLAN FOR HANDLING THE CONSEQUENCES.

ERNST HAS INTRODUCED A BILL SHE SAYS REQUIRES MILITARY, INTELLIGENCE, AND HOMELAND SECURITY BRANCHES TO TAKE A HARD LOOK AT THE INCREASED RISK THAT A HURRIED WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN POSES TO OUR HOMELAND.

IT WOULD ALSO REQUIRE THOSE SAME OFFICIALS TO ANALYZE AND EXPLAIN TO CONGRESS WHAT KIND OF ILLICIT ACTIVITIES ARE BEING CARRIED OUT AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER BY TERRORIST GROUPS AND OUR ADVERSARIES AROUND THE GLOBE.

ERNST SAYS THIS IS NOT A PARTISAN CONCERN.

ERNST SAYS HER BILL CALLED “THE PREVENTING TERRORISM FROM HITTING AMERICA’S STREETS ACT ” WOULD REQUIRE AN ASSESSMENT OF THE POTENTIAL FOR AFGHANISTAN TO BE USED AS A BASE OF OPERATION FOR INTERNATIONAL TERRORISM RESULTING FROM THE RUSHED WITHDRAWAL OF OUR MILITARY.