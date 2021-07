BAHENA RIVERA SENTENCING CONTINUED IN TIBBETTS DEATH

THE SENTENCING OF THE MAN CONVICTED OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING OF UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

JENNIFER FRESE, THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA, SAYS AN INMATE AT THE MOUNT PLEASANT CORRECTIONAL FACILITY CLAIMED A SECOND INMATE TOLD HIM THAT HE KILLED TIBBETTS IN BROOKLYN IN JULY 2018:

TIBBETTS1 OC…….SEX TRAFFICKING. ;29

FRESE SAYS GAVIN JONES CLAIMS HE SAW TIBBETTS BOUND AND GAGGED AT THE TRAP HOUSE.

THE DEFENSE ALSO REFERRED TO 50-YEAR-OLD JAMES MANUEL LOWE, WHO ALLEGEDLY RAN A TRAP HOUSE IN NEW SHARON.

FRESE SAY LOWE HAD DATED SARAH HARRELSON OF MONTEZUMA, THE MOTHER OF 11-YEAR-OLD XAVIOR HARRELSON, WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE MAY 27TH.

STATES ATTORNEY SCOTT BROWN COUNTERED BY STATING THERE IS ZERO EVIDENCE TO CONNECT THESE OTHER PEOPLE TO THE CASE:

TIBBETTS2 OC………… THAT’S IT. :27

JUDGE JOEL YATES TOOK THE NEW CLAIMS UNDER ADVISEMENT AND SAYS HE WILL ISSUE A WRITTEN RULING BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

HE SCHEDULED A HEARING ON THE DEFENSE MOTION FOR A NEW TRIAL FOR JULY 27TH.