AT LEAST A DOZEN TORNADOES TOUCH DOWN IN IOWA WEDNESDAY

SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY SPAWNED MULTIPLE REPORTS OF TORNADOES IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN IOWA.

ONE OF THE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN LAKE CITY AT ABOUT 4:00 P-M, TEARING DOWN TREES AND LEAVING ALL OF THE NEARLY 18-HUNDRED RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN 15 MINUTES LATER WEST OF LOHRVILLE IN CALHOUN COUNTY. THOUSANDS MORE CUSTOMERS WERE ALSO LEFT WITHOUT POWER.

THE STORMS BROUGHT RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS FOR MANY AREAS.

IOWA HAD MADE IT THROUGH JUNE AND THE PEAK TORNADO SEASON WITH JUST SIX CONFIRMED TWISTER SIGHTINGS.

THAT TOTAL MORE THAN DOUBLED WEDNESDAY WITH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYING BETWEEN 12 AND 16 TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN WEDNESDAY IN IOWA.