AREA SWEET CORN READY TO BE PICKED

NORTHWEST IOWA FARMERS HAVE BENEFITED FROM OUR RECENT RAINS, AND ONE SAYS HIS SWEET CORN CROP IS READY TO GO TO MARKET:

LYNN BUSS HAS SOLD HIS SWEET CORN AT LOCAL ROADSIDE STANDS FOR THE PAST 30 YEARS.

HE WAS CONCERNED IF HE WOULD HAVE A CROP TO SELL THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF THE EARLY SUMMER DROUGHT, BUT SAYS THE RAIN OF THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS TURNED AROUND THE CONDITION OF HIS SWEET CORN.

BUSS USUALLY PLANTS AROUND 20 ACRES OF SWEET CORN, AND SAYS THE FIRST EARS HAVE MATURED ENOUGH FOR EATING:

BUSS MARKETS HIS SWEET CORN AT LE MARS, SIOUX CENTER, HAWARDEN, AND AKRON.

LE MARS CUSTOMERS WILL FIND BUSS WITH HIS SWEET CORN IN THE PARKING LOT OF BOB’S DRIVE-INN.