ZEBRA MUSSELS BECOMING A PROBLEM FOR GAVINS POINT DAM

ZEBRA MUSSELS, AN INVASIVE CLAM THAT ATTACHES ITSELF TO BOATS AND UNDERWATER STRUCTURES, IS BECOMING MORE OF A PROBLEM AT GAVINS POINT DAM ON THE MISSOURI RIVER.

OPERATIONS MANAGER TOM CURRAN SAYS STAFF ARE DEALING WITH THE STICKY SHELLS IN AN ONGOING BATTLE:

CURRAN SAYS THE MUSSELS ARE FINDING THEIR WAY INTO THE DAM’S PLANT COOLING SYSTEM

CURRAN SAYS THE MUSSELS HAVE AN INDIRECT IMPACT ON HYDROPOWER PRODUCTION AT THE DAM:

THE ZEBRA MUSSELS SPREAD FROM LAKE TO LAKE BY ATTACHING TO BOATS THAT ARE NOT CLEANED BETWEEN LAUNCHINGS.

