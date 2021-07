WOODBURY GOP DELIVERS THANKS TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A BIG “THANK YOU” WEDNESDAY FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY.

A LARGE POSTER SIGNED BY DOZENS OF LOCAL RESIDENTS WAS PRESENTED BY COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON AT POLICE HEADQUARTERS:

HENDERSON AND CO-CHAIR SUZAN STEWART PRESENTED THE POSTER TO POLICE CAPTAIN MARK KIRKPATRICK:

OVER 1000 SIGNATURES WERE COLLECTED ON THE POSTERS.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY GOP WILL ALSO PRESENT POSTERS TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AS WELL AS FIREFIGHTERS AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL IN THE NEAR FUTURE.