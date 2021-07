WOODBURY COUNTY ANNUAL AUDIT COMPLETED

WILLIAMS & COMPANY HAS RELEASED AN AUDIT REPORT ON WOODBURY COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR THAT ENDED ON JUNE 30TH.

THE ACCOUNTING FIRM REPORTED THAT WOODBURY COUNTY COLLECTED OVER $159 MILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS (159,558,941) IN PROPERTY TAXES.

THAT INCLUDED OVER $7.3 MILLION IN STATE TAX CREDITS.

THE COUNTY RETAINED AROUND $35,7 MILLION THE PROPERTY TAXES TO FINANCE COUNTY OPERATIONS.

THE BALANCE WAS FORWARDED TO TOWNSHIPS, SCHOOL DISTRICTS, CITIES, AND OTHER TAXING BODIES IN THE COUNTY.

REVENUES FOR COUNTY OPERATIONS TOTALED $54.5 MILLION, A 4.6% INCREASE FROM THE PRIOR YEAR.

EXPENDITURES FOR COUNTY OPERATIONS TOTALED $56.3 MILLION A 2.7% INCREASE FROM THE LAST FISCAL YEAR.

A COPY OF THE AUDIT REPORT IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW IN THE STATE AUDITOR’S AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE.