UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S VOLUNTEER HONORED WITH MEMORIAL TREE

A TREE DEDICATION CEREMONY IN MEMORY OF A WELL KNOWN COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER TOOK PLACE OUTSIDE OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL ON WEDNESDAY.

THE EVERGREEN TREE WAS PLANTED IN MEMORY OF MICKEY SANTI DARROUGH, WHO PASSED AWAY IN MARCH AND VOLUNTEERED HER TIME AND SERVICE TO ST. LUKE’S FOR OVER 20 YEARS.

JANE SCHULDT, THE NIECE OF MICKEY, SAYS HER AUNT VOLUNTEERED IN A NUMBER OF WAYS:

MICKEY ALSO WAS A PRECINCT WORKER DURING ELECTIONS IN SIOUX CITY, AND INSPIRED SCHULDT TO DO THE SAME:

MARY O’BRIEN, MANAGER OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES AT ST. LUKE’S SAYS

MICKEY WAS A BELOVED MEMBER OF THE UNITYPOINT FAMILY.

THE PLAQUE PLACED NEAR THE TREE SAYS “FOREVER GIVING”, WHICH WAS WHAT SHE DID FOR SO MANY YEARS.