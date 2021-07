SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY AWARDS FOCUS GRANTS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND PRESENTED TWO ORGANIZATIONS WITH THEIR CHILD CARE SOLUTIONS FOCUS GRANT AT THEIR LEADERSHIP AWARDS DINNER WEDNESDAY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THIS FOCUS GRANTS TARGETED THE CHILDCARE SHORTAGE IN SIOUXLAND WITH $100,000 AWARDED TO THE NORM WAITT SR. YMCA EARLY LEARNING CENTER AND $25,000 TO THE SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN PRESCHOOL PROGRAM.

SEVERAL BUSINESSES WERE RECOGNIZED AT THE LUNCHEON FOR THEIR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO UNITED WAY DURING THE PAST YEAR.

2021 MAJOR BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: CENTRAL BANK

2021 MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: CMBA ARCHITECTS

2021 SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: AVAILA BANK

2021 MOST IMPROVED CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR: NORTHWEST BANK – LE MARS