FORMER RIVIERA THEATER TO BE RENOVATED

THE FORMER RIVIERA THEATER WILL BE TRANSFORMED DURING ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN SIOUX CITY WITH A FULL MAKEOVER.

THE THEATER WILL BE KNOWN AS THE RE/MAX CITY CENTRE.

IT WILL BE THE NEW HOME OF THE RE/MAX PREFERRED REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE,

OTHER PLANNED FUTURE TENANTS INCLUDE THE WARP ZONE ARCADE & TAPROOM, ICHIBAN SUSHI AND JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE, AND A YET TO BE NAMED BRUNCH AND COFFEE OUTLET.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A NEWLY RENOVATED INTIMATE THEATER EXPERIENCE.

A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM THE PURCHASE OF THIS PROPERTY AND LEASES GENERATED THERE WILL BENEFIT THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN LATE SUMMER OR EARLY FALL ON THE TWO STORY PROJECT.