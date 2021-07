FISCAL LITERACY TO BE PART OF NEBRASKA SCHOOL’S CURRICULUM

NEBRASKA SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL BE LEARNING PERSONAL FINANCE SKILLS FROM ELEMENTARY THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL UNDER A PAIR OF BILLS PASSED THIS YEAR BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

STATE TREASURER JOHN MURANTE SAYS LB-452 REQUIRES SCHOOLS TO INCLUDE FISCAL LITERACY IN THEIR EDUCATION PROGRAMS:

STATE SENATOR JULIE SLAMA WORKED TO GET THAT BILL PASSED ALONG WITH HER COMPANION BILL, LB-327:

MURANTE SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL WORK WITH THE STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IN DEVELOPING THAT PROGRAM:

SLAMA SAYS SOME SCHOOLS HAVE ALREADY BEEN USING THE CURRICULUM:

THE COURSEWORK INCLUDES TOPICS SUCH AS CREDIT, BUDGETING, TAXES, DEBT, SAVINGS, INSURANCE, AND INVESTING.