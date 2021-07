FIRE DESTROYS MORNINGSIDE MOBILE HOME

FIRE DESTROYED A MOBILE HOME JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE REGENCY MOBILE HOME PARK AT 4101 GORDON DRIVE.

LT. SCOTT KOVARNA OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS SEVEN FIRE SUPPRESSION UNITS WITH 17 FIREFIGHTERS, AND ONE MEDIC UNIT RESPONDED TO THE SCENE:

KOVARNA SAYS FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY MADE SURE NO ONE WAS IN EITHER TRAILER:

THE BURNED MOBILE HOME WAS DECLARED A TOTAL LOSS WHILE THE TRAILER NORTH OF IT HAD MINOR HEAT DAMAGE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY BOTH FIRE RESCUE AND CITY POLICE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE FIRE SHOULD CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 712-279-6377.

Photo courtesy CBS-14