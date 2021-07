THE MAN CONVICTED OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS WON’T BE SENTENCED THURSDAY AFTER ALL.

DEFENSE ATTORNEYS FOR CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA HAVE FILED ADDITIONAL MOTIONS CLAIMING SOMEONE ELSE KILLED TIBBETTS AND A MISSING BOY MAY BE CONNECTED TO ANOTHER PERSON WHO MAY BE INVOLVED IN THE CASE.

JOE LANCELLO REPORTS:

