VICTIM’S PSYCHIATRIC RECORDS ALLOWED FOR RAVNSBORG TRIAL

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG’S DEFENSE TEAM IS BEING ALLOWED TO USE JOSEPH BOEVER’S PSYCHIATRIC RECORDS AT TRIAL.

A JUDGE APPROVED THE MOTION RAVNSBORG’S DEFENSE ATTORNEY FILED LAST FRIDAY REQUESTING ACCESS TO BOEVER’S RECORDS, SAYING THE VICTIM HAD TOLD FRIENDS HIS PREFERRED METHOD OF SUICIDE WOULD BE TO JUMP IN FRONT OF A CAR.

BOEVER’S FAMILY SAYS HE WAS ADMITTED FOR DEPRESSION LAST YEAR, BUT THAT HE WAS NEVER SUICIDAL.

RAVNSBORG STRUCK AND KILLED BOEVER LAST SEPTEMBER WHILE DRIVING OUTSIDE OF HIGHMORE AND FACES THREE MISDEMEANOR TRAFFIC COUNTS.