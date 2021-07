SCHOLTEN WON’T SEEK POLITICAL OFFICE IN 2022

A DEMOCRAT WHO CAME WITHIN A COUPLE OF POINTS OF DEFEATING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING IN 2018 HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS FOR THE 2022 ELECTION CYCLE.

J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY RELEASED A VIDEO MESSAGE THIS (TUESDAY) AFTERNOON.

SCHOLTEN HAD BEEN AMONG THOSE DEMOCRATS MENTIONED AS POTENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR THE U.S. SENATE IN 2022.

HE SAYS THE NATIONAL GROUP HE’S NOW LEADING AIMS TO BOOST DEMOCRATIC TURNOUT IN ABOUT THREE DOZEN RURAL COUNTIES AROUND THE COUNTRY.

SCHOLTEN, WHO ALSO RAN UNSUCCESSFULLY FOR THE U.S. HOUSE IN 2020, GOT MORE VOTES THAN JOE BIDEN DID IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

HE SUGGESTS DEMOCRATS HAVE TO LEARN THE LESSONS OF 2020 AS THEY PREPARE FOR THE NEXT ELECTION.

BEFORE ENTERING POLITICS, SCHOLTEN PLAYED PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL IN CANADA, EUROPE, AND THE U.S., INCLUDING A STINT WITH THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS.

THIS SEASON, AT THE AGE OF 41, HE’S BEEN PITCHING FOR A MINNEAPOLIS-BASED TEAM IN AN AMATEUR BASEBALL LEAGUE.

