THE ATTORNEYS FOR CRISTHIAN BAHENA-RIVERA ARE MAKING SOME MOVES PRIOR TO HIS SENTENCING THURSDAY ON THE FIRST-DEGREE CONVICTION IN THE DEATH OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS. JOE LANCELLO REPORTS.

RIVERAVCR OC……..SOQ :31

RIVERA IS SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED AT 9:30 THURSDAY MORNING IN POWESHIEK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.