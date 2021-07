IOWA STATE FAIR TO FEATURE 63 NEW FOOD ITEMS

THE IOWA STATE FAIR WILL HAVE 63 NEW FOODS TO TRY AT THIS YEAR’S EVENT.

THE NEW FOODS ARE SWEET, SALTY, ON A STICK, STRANGE AND TASTY.

THE NEW FOOD LIST INCLUDES A CHICKEN BACON RANCH BALL ON A STICK, PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP, APPLE TOTS, ATOMIC STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE, A BACON MAC DOG, MAPLE BACON OR SPICY PICKLE FLAVORED COTTON CANDY, BOILED CRAWFISH, A FLAMING HOT CHEETO FUNNEL CAKE, BACON MOLASSES AND ELVIS BACON ICE CREAM SANDWICHS AND RATTLE SNAKE SAUSAGE AND RATTLESNAKE CORN DOGS.

THIS YEAR, FAIRGOERS CAN VOTE FOR THE TOP 2021 BEST NEW FOOD OR TRY ALL 63 NEW FOODS AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR, WHICH IS JUST FOUR WEEKS AWAY.