FOOD BANK ADDS MOBILE PANTRY PARTNER

THE MOBILE PANTRY OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND WILL BE ABLE TO GET TO MORE PLACES IN THE COMING YEAR THANKS TO A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH IOWA TOTAL CARE.

FOOD BANK EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JAKE WANDERSCHEID SAYS IOWA TOTAL CARE IS PICKING UP THE TAB FOR THE TRANSPORTATION COSTS FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS:

THE MOBILE PANTRY HAS A LEASE AND A REPAIR PROGRAM AND SERVES AROUND 75 INDIVIDUAL FOOD PANTRIES WITH HEALTHY FOOD PRODUCTS:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE NEED FOR FOOD IS CONSTANT:

THE AGENCIES CELEBRATED THE PARTNERSHIP WITH A RIBBON CUTTING WITH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERS FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY.