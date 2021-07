TRI-STATE GOVERNORS HEAR ABOUT SIOUXLAND AREA ISSUES

THE GOVERNORS OF IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WERE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEBRASKA MONDAY, HEARING ABOUT ISSUES AFFECTING EACH OF THE STATES FROM LOCAL LEADERS.

KIM REYNOLDS, PETE RICKETTS AND KRISTI NOEM HEARD PRESENTATIONS ON WORKFORCE ISSUES, EDUCATION, HEALTH CARE, AND FROM COMMANDERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT.

PETE RICKETTS RESPONDED TO THE WORKFORCE SHORTAGE CONCERNS BY SAYING 45% OF NEBRASKANS WERE MAKING MORE MONEY OFF OF FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS THAN THEY WOULD ON THE JOB SOMEWHERE:

KIM REYNOLDS SAYS EMPLOYERS ARE HAVING TO ADJUST TO WHAT POTENTIAL WORKERS WANT:

KRISTI NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS LOOKING OUTSIDE THE STATE FOR NEW WORKERS:

THE STATE CHIEF EXECUTIVES SPOKE TO OVER 200 PEOPLE WHO ATTENDED THE 17TH TRI-STATE GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE WHICH IS HELD EVERY TWO YEARS IN THE SIOUX CITY TRI-STATE AREA.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ALSO TOURED THE ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY IN SIOUX CITY FOLLOWING THE CONFERENCE.