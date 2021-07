NEW DEVELOPMENT IN RAVNSBORG INVESTIGATION

LAWYERS FOR JASON RAVNSBORG ARE ASKING FOR THE PSYCHIATRIC AND PSYCHOLOGICAL RECORDS OF THE MAN KILLED IN A CRASH INVOLVING THE SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL.

ATTORNEYS CLAIM JOSEPH BOEVER HAD A HISTORY OF DRUG AND ALCOHOL ABUSE, ALONG WITH DEPRESSION AND SUICIDAL IDEATION.

BOEVER WAS STRUCK BY RAVNSBORG LAST SEPTEMBER WHILE WALKING AT NIGHT ALONG HIGHWAY 14 OUTSIDE OF HIGHMORE, SOUTH DAKOTA.

RAVNSBORG IS FACING TRIAL FOR THREE MISDEMEANOR TRAFFIC CHARGES, AND IS NOT ACCUSED OF BEING CRIMINALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR BOEVER’S DEATH.