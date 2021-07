MISSOURI RIVER LEVEL LIKELY TO REMAIN LOW

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS WARNING USERS ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER TO BE PREPARED FOR LOW WATER LEVELS INTO NEXT SPRING.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION IN OMAHA, SAYS THEY ARE MOVING TO WATER CONSERVATION MODE:

REMUS EXPECTS RESERVOIR LEVELS TO CONTINUE TO FALL:

REMUS SAYS THERE WILL BE ENOUGH WATER AVAILABLE, BUT GETTING TO IT MAY BE A PROBLEM

THE CORPS IS PREDICTING RIVER RUNOFF THIS YEAR AT ABOUT SIXTY PERCENT OF NORMAL.

Jerry Oster WNAX