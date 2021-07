CALEA REVIEW TEAM TO LOOK AT WOODBURY COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

YOU CAN WEIGH IN ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION NEXT TUESDAY MORNING, JULY 20TH, BETWEEN 10AM AND NOON.

THE AGENCY IS HOSTING AN ASSESSMENT TEAM FROM CALEA, THE COMMISSION ON ACCREDITATION FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES, NEXT MONDAY AND TUESDAY.

THE CALEA TEAM WILL REVIEW THE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES OF WOODBURY COUNTY’S COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, AND THE AGENCY IS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH 207 STANDARDS TO ATTAIN ACCREDITED STATUS.

WOODBURY COUNTY IS THE ONLY ONE IN THE STATE TO CURRENTLY HAVE THAT STATUS.

A REVIEW TAKES PLACE EVERY FOUR YEARS.

THOSE WISHING TO COMMENT NEXT TUESDAY MAY CALL 712-224-5267 FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL NOON.