THE GOVERNORS OF IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WILL BE IN THE METRO AREA TODAY FOR THE 17TH TRI-STATE GOVERNOR’S CONFERENCE.

KIM REYNOLDS, PETE RICKETTS AND KRISTI NOEM WILL SPEAK AT HEAR PRESENTATIONS ON AREA ISSUES AT THE EVENT HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

THIS YEAR’S EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT HOTEL IN NEBRASKA.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WILL ALSO TOUR THE ARENA SPORTS ACADEMY IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING THE CONFERENCE.